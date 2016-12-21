The content for this week's playlist of Smark Out Moment SMACK TALK wrestling podcasts (episode #265) consists of the following videos:

Hot Tags Topics of the Week

Zack Ryder injured on SmackDown; undergoes surgery

#BlackExcellence photo catches heat

Slammy Awards being moved to WrestleMania Week

WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament coming to WWE Network in January 2017

Brock Lesnar suspended for one year and fined $250,000 for failing two drug tests for UFC 200

Scott Hall tweets out Christmas picture with pornstar Brandi Love on television

Ask Him! Wrestling Trivia Question of the Week & Rest Hold Commercial Break Interlude

Revealing the answer to last week's question and recapping all of the guesses and responses from the audience.

This week's trivia question: Who were the Good Santa and Bad Santa in 2013's Battle for Christmas?

The WWE "Did You Know?" joke of the week

Winner of the "Smark My Words" comment of the week

Promotional notes for the Sign Me Up initiative, merchandise shop, and more.

Internet Wrestling Community Outreach: December Mailbag Questions & Answers Inbox

"Would you consider Big Show, Mark Henry, Kane and John Cena part timers?"

"Who is the one to break New Days record and do they break Demolitions other record with there 3 reigns total 698 vs. New Day 2 534+?"

"If you could make some trades between brands who would you trade?"

"Do you consider Rusev a top star? I ask because his two big feuds were with Cena and Reigns and he got attacked by Rock and Goldberg they trust him to be attacked by big stars

"

"Why do you think that Bayley and Sasha are the only two faces on Raw's women's division? At least SmackDown Live has an even 4 to 4 counting Eva and Mickie.

"

"What do you think of Cody Rhodes (if that is his real name) going as The American Nightmare to go against The American Dream name?"

"What would you do if you made The List of Jericho?"

"Do you consider Princess Leia a Disney Princess since Disney bought Star Wars?"

"Do you think in the long run WWE will make 205 Live the exclusive home of the cruiserweights?"

"How do you feel about having a WWE Hall of Famer for president? Were you at that Hall of Fame for WrestleMania 29?"

"When Tony wish us happy Thanksgiving people made the joke when there's is. So my question how do you feel about having a multi-national audience?"

"What's your favorite holiday movie?"

"What's your favorite holiday episode of a TV show?"

"What's your favorite comfort food?"

"Given the things he did during his wrestling tenure, including to Bret and Macho Man, what's your honest appraisal of Hulk Hogan?"

"I think this is the first Mailbag since the election. How you guys doing?"

