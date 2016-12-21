1

Royal Rumble (January 24th)

The Royal Rumble match decided who would be the champion for the first time since Ric Flair won the WWF title in 1992. As Roman Reigns was champion going in, many fans were hoping he would be dethroned.It featured four matches on the main card aside from the Royal Rumble.

Charlotte defended her Divas Championship against Becky Lynch, New Day retained against The Usos, and Kalisto won the United States title from Alberto Del Rio. But by far the best was a Last Man Standing match for the Intercontinental title between champion Dean Ambrose and Kevin Owens. They opened the show with what would've easily been a main event on any card. Ambrose retained, but it helped Owens a lot in

the long run.

The Royal Rumble was met with mixed reception. AJ Styles' debut will certainly be remembered for years to come. One annoying aspect was Brock Lesnar getting eliminated only to walk away with no repercussions for The Wyatt Family. Reigns

getting taken out on the outside, helped to the back, and re-entering the match later (selling none of the injuries) was a huge negative as it didn't make sense when you look back at previous Rumbles; anyone taken to the back would not be allowed to return.

Triple H went on to win the match and the title, which was unexpected to some, but also to legends like Bret Hart tiresome: "I didn't like the decision that Triple H, surprise, put the belt on himself again... it just showed a real lack of imagination if you ask me".

Personally I enjoyed the event. I liked that Triple H won as I didn't expect it. The rest of the card was acceptable, and seeing AJ Styles in a WWE ring was like watching an alternate universe. I never believed it would happen, so WWE really outdid themselves and while I can understand some of the criticisms, the PPV delivered and didn't end like previous Rumbles with a chorus of boo's for the winner.

Thumbs Up!

