The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE officials have locked in just three matches for WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, which is less than 100 days away. Those three matches that will take place at the event are Big Show vs. Shaquille O'Neal, Triple H vs. Seth Rollins and Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar.

Also read: The Rumored Card For WrestleMania 33

Vince McMahon has not decided on a potential match with John Cena vs. The Undertaker but it’s said that it’s possible. Another probable match is a multi-person match for the RAW Women's Title. While Cena is the likely opponent for Taker at the event, there is some talk of having Taker face Roman Reigns. The feeling is that Reigns is the future and Cena vs. Taker doesn't build for the future, and this could be Taker's last WrestleMania match. If Cena wins the WWE Title from AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble or Reigns wins the Universal Title from Kevin Owens then Taker could be in line for a title match at WrestleMania.

It should be noted that Taker has not been announced for the Royal Rumble but with the possible WrestleMania scenarios listed above makes him a favorite to win the Royal Rumble match. Braun Strowman is another favorite to win the Rumble, indicating a win by Reigns over Owens at the Rumble to set up Braun vs. Reigns at WrestleMania.