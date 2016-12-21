Baron Corbin Thomas Pestock

Birthdate: 09/13/1984 (age 32)

09/13/1984 (age 32) Height: 6'8"

6'8" Weight: 275 Ib He is a former offensive lineman for the NFL's ...

- Baron Corbin appeared on Talking Smack to talk about facing Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion AJ Styles for the WWE Title on next week’s episode of SmackDown Live in a triple threat match. You can watch this clip here:

- American Alpha & Dean Ambrose defeated Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton & The Miz in a six-man tag team match in the dark match of Tuesday’s SmackDown Live TV event in Detroit, MI at the Joe Louis Arena.



