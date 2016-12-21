Baron CorbinThomas Pestock
- Birthdate: 09/13/1984 (age 32)
- Height: 6'8"
- Weight: 275 Ib
He is a former offensive lineman for the NFL's ...
- Baron Corbin appeared on Talking Smack to talk about facing Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion AJ Styles for the WWE Title on next week’s episode of SmackDown Live in a triple threat match. You can watch this clip here:
- American Alpha & Dean Ambrose defeated Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton & The Miz in a six-man tag team match in the dark match of Tuesday’s SmackDown Live TV event in Detroit, MI at the Joe Louis Arena.