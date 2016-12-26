Batista David Michael Bautista Jr.

Birthdate: 01/18/1969 (age 47)

01/18/1969 (age 47) Height: 6'6"

6'6" Weight: 278 Ib Best known for his time in the WWE under the ri...

Batista responded to a fan who tweeted about a possible Batista vs. The Rock match at WrestleMania 33 with actor Vin Diesel as the special referee:

The cheese factor in that would be way to strong! Along the lines of Limberger. Awful scent of sulphur and Fast n Furious! https://t.co/iOsFh3sZN9

— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 25, 2016