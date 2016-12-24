Bayley Pamela Rose Martinez

Birthdate: 06/15/1989 (age 27)

06/15/1989 (age 27) Height: 5'6"

5'6" Weight: 120 Ib In late January 2013, Martinez made her debut f...

Read More »

Bayley recently spoke with Total Wrestling Magazine about her career and more. Here are the highlights.

On her main roster debut and teaming with Sasha Banks to face Dana Brooke and Charlotte Flair:

"It was incredible. I was trying to keep it cool the whole day. Because it wasn't my official debut I feel like I held in my emotions a lot as I thought this doesn't mean anything really, so I'm just going to have fun with it and enjoy it. I thought it was ok and I said thank you for letting me do this, that was incredible. I was so surprised by how excited the crowd was that it was me. I thought it was fun. Then I got to my hotel room and as soon as I closed the door I broke down and was like what just happened?"

Also read: Paige Explains The Reason Why WWE Wanted Her To Be A Part Of Total Divas & More

On differences with being in NXT to WWE's main roster:

"It's tough but it's all worth it. It's been a long road for me coming from NXT. I've been with NXT for almost four years, and just getting to WWE and now being able to travel with them; I kind of have to make new friends and get hotel rooms, and travel in different cities every single night. It's very different, but it's so much fun. All the hard work that I had with NXT has prepared me for this."

On Dusty Rhodes:

"He believed in everybody and he always caught that one special thing about somebody, even if they didn't know what that was. He would just find the little things that about people that were so special."

The magazine is available for purchase here.