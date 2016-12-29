ROH issued the following:

Fan demand for Ring of Honor live events is at an all-time high across the globe. As we wrap up ROH’s biggest year to date, we turn an eye to 2017 and the Big Apple. One of the most popular classic events makes it triumphant return in ROH’s most popular venue: on Saturday, March 4, MANHATTAN MAYHEM returns to the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom!

All of your favorite ROH stars will be there in a night of in-your-face, hard-hitting action that only Ring of Honor can deliver! Final Battle 2016 sold out in a matter of hours and all signs point to Manhattan Mayhem selling out, too. To get the best seats, be sure to get your tickets early!

The ROH Executive Committee has been working around the clock to sign the biggest matches to commemorate this event’s return to the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom. And the first match signed is one of international implications!

INTERNATIONAL DREAM MATCH

WILL OSPREAY vs. DRAGON LEE

There is something to be said about making your debut in a big spot. Dragon Lee and Will Ospreay made their ROH debuts as young global stars with reputations that proceeded then. And while many have come through ROH’s doors with high expectations, none of have lived up and exceeded those in their first few months like Dragon Lee and Will Ospreay. They will meet for the very first time in a global dream match at Manhattan Mayhem!

Dragon Lee made his Ring of Honor debut live on Pay Per View at All Star Extravaganza VIII, pinning long-time rival KAMAITACHI. The next night, Dragon Lee proved his high-pressure victory was no fluke by pinning then-World Television Champion Bobby Fish. And yet, Will Ospreay’s debut may have been even more impressive!

In his first ROH match, Ospreay channeled the energy of his home country crowd on the Reach for the Sky Tour and defeated Fish for the World Television Championship! The next night, the “Aerial Assassin” was a veritable human highlight reel against the Young Bucks.

Ospreay and Dragon Lee briefly crossed paths in the ROH World Television Championship triple threat at Final Battle but will meet one on one for the very first time with the eyes of the world on them in the Big Apple! Ospreay and Dragon Lee, two of the world’s best high flyers, will do battle at Manhattan Mayhem!

There’s nothing like seeing the hard-hitting, fast-paced, in-your-face action of ROH live! ROH events at the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom WILL SELL OUT so get your tickets NOW!

MANHATTAN MAYHEM

Bell Time: Saturday, March 4, 2017 07:30pm EST

The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom

311 W 34th St.

New York, NY 10001