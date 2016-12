WWE has announced that Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt would defend the Smackdown Live Tag Team Championships against The Usos, Heath Slater & Rhyno, and American Alpha in a Four Corners Elimination Tag Team Match on next week’s SmackDown Live in Rosemont, IL.

NEXT WEEK on #SDLive's #WildCardFinals: It's a Four Corners Elimination Tag Match for the SDL Tag Titles! pic.twitter.com/exPvODtxeF

— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2016