ROH sent us the following:

Ring of Honor debuts at the legendary Gilley’s Dallas with Honor Reigns Supreme on Saturday, Feb. 4. Dallas has a rich history in pro wrestling going back to the days of World Class Championship Wrestling, and that tradition continues with The Best Wrestling on the Planet.

Just signed for Honor Reigns Supreme is a huge title match between arguably the two best teams in the sport today -- ROH World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and eight-time former ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark) -- in a two-out-of-three falls match.

Adding even more sizzle to the showdown is that each fall will have a different stipulation. The first fall will be decided by pin; the second fall will be contested under lucha rules, meaning that tags aren’t necessary (when the legal man’s feet hit the floor, his partner can enter the ring and become legal); and the third fall (if necessary) will be no-disqualification.

There’s certainly plenty of history and bad blood between these teams. Their rivalry began in ROH in 2009 and has been waged in Japan and the U.K. as well.

The Young Bucks won the most recent meeting between the two sets of brothers, as they successfully defended the ROH World Tag Team Title against The Briscoes at Final Battle on Dec. 2.

Less than two weeks prior, however, The Briscoes defeated The Young Bucks in a non-title match on the Reach for the Sky Tour in London. The Briscoes also came out on the winning end in September, when they successfully defended the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title against The Young Bucks in Hiroshima.

Eight days after losing that match, The Young Bucks won the ROH World Tag Team Title for the second time in an epic Ladder War against The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) and The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) at All Star Extravaganza.

Will The Young Bucks superkick their way to another too-sweet victory, or will The Briscoes add to their record number of ROH World Tag Team Titles? Join us in Dallas to find out!

There’s nothing like seeing the hard-hitting, fast-paced, in-your-face action of Ring of Honor LIVE! Don’t miss your opportunity to see all of your favorite Ring of Honor stars as they jockey for position heading into the 15th Anniversary Pay-Per-View!

Live Event: Honor Reigns Supreme

Local Time: Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 7pm CST

Gilley’s Dallas

1135 S Lamar St.

Dallas, Texas 75215