Bobby Roode Robert F. Roode, Jr.

Birthdate: 01/01/1977 (age 39)

01/01/1977 (age 39) Height: 6'1"

6'1" Weight: 240 Ib Bobby Roode is a two-time TNA World Heavyweight...

As noted, Bobby Roode defeated Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and Andrade "Cien" Almas in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to become the new #1 contender for the NXT Title.Roode challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the NXT Title at the January 28th NXT Takeover: San Antonio event during Royal Rumble weekend.

In the Fallout video below, Roode said that he proved why he's the face of NXT. He said that the final step will come at Takeover when he becomes victorious and finally makes the NXT Title glorious.

