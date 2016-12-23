Cedric Alexander Cederick Johnson

Birthdate: 08/16/1989 (age 27)

08/16/1989 (age 27) Height: 5'11"

5'11" Weight: 209 Ib He is currently signed to Ring Of Honor.Other N...

WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander appeared on episode 89 of Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights.

On WWE Cruiserweight Championship:

"I just expected us to have this tournament. The belt would probably be a part of NXT or something like that. I didn't think it would be on the flagship show. And then, on top of that, get its own show. I was definitely freaking out. It was just happening so fast. There as almost no time to react, honestly."

On Rich Swann:

"Well, first of all, I love Swann. I've known Swann since my earliest days in wrestling. Unless people really know Rich Swann, he's really like that all the time. He's always singing and he's always dancing, all the time, 24/7. That's Rich Swann. But, I don't know, man. To overtake Swann and try to, hopefully, take his position as top guy of the cruiserweight division, it's going to take some thought. I'm not sure yet. He's just as athletic as me. He's ten-times more charismatic than I am and I'm going to be honest about that. But through trial and error I think I'll be able to have his number one day."