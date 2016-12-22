CM Punk Phillip Jack Brooks

Birthdate: 10/26/1978 (age 38)

10/26/1978 (age 38) Height: 6'2"

6'2" Weight: 218 Ib He was titled in the WWE as "the longest-reigni...

Cliff Compton, formerly known as Domino in WWE, tweeted about how CM Punk gave him one of his WWE titles. The two were in Punk’s storage room when Compton found the championship title and then Punk told him he could have it as a Christmas present. The tweets are down below:

I was in the storage unit of @CMPunk and I found his legit @wwe belt. I said this is kinda cool and he said its yours, Merry XMAS. #Champ pic.twitter.com/JWKK08szB5

— DOMINO Cliff Compton (@CliffCompton) December 22, 2016



