WWE issued the following:

NXT’S JAPAN DEBUT AIRING TONIGHT ON WWE NETWORK

For the first time, witness NXT's historic night in Osaka, Japan tonight on WWE Network at 8/7 C.

This special two-hour edition of NXT will feature Samoa Joe defending his NXT Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in its entirety and Asuka defending the NXT Women's Championship in front of her hometown crowd against WWE Superstar Nia Jax.

The night of action will feature:

· Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship Match)

· Asuka vs. Nia Jax (NXT Women’s Championship Match)

· #DIY vs. Tajiri & Akira Tozawa (NXT Tag Team Championship Match)

· Liv Morgan & Aliyah vs. Billie Kay & Peyton Royce

· Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas