UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor recently spoke with RTE Sport in Ireland and during the interview, he claimed that has received offers from WWE, boxing promotions and Hollywood. Here is what he had to say:

"I can go out and conquer the boxing scene as well. That's a very serious thought. That's a very serious conversation that's happening. I've got those (professional) wrestling guys trying to contact me as well. I've got Hollywood trying to contact me as well. I've got so many options."





Photo credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC