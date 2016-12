Here is the streaming schedule on the WWE Network for Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 on the WWE Network:

8:00 AM: NXT Takeover: Toronto

10:30 AM: NXT Takeover: Dallas

1:00 PM: NXT Takeover: The End

3:00 PM: NXT Takeover: Brooklyn

5:35 PM: NXT Takeover: Toronto

8:00 PM: NXT TV (New)

10:00 PM: 205 Live replay

11:00 PM: NXT TV replay