Dolph Ziggler Nicholas Theodore Nemeth

Birthdate: 07/27/1980 (age 36)

07/27/1980 (age 36) Height: 6'0"

6'0" Weight: 213 Ib Nemeth signed a development contract with WWE i...

- Dolph Ziggler posted the following to comment on facing AJ Styles and Baron Corbin for the WWE Title on tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live:



I didn't get here a year ago & I sure as hell didn't stroll in with protection. Im done scratching & clawing.

It's time to win#SDLive

— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 27, 2016