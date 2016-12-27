Dolph ZigglerNicholas Theodore Nemeth
- Birthdate: 07/27/1980 (age 36)
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 213 Ib
Nemeth signed a development contract with WWE i...
Read More »
- This Fallout video from last night's WWE RAW features Sami Zayn discussing next week's Last Man Standing match against Braun Strowman.
- Here are the top ten RAW moments:
- Dolph Ziggler posted the following to comment on facing AJ Styles and Baron Corbin for the WWE Title on tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live:
I didn't get here a year ago & I sure as hell didn't stroll in with protection. Im done scratching & clawing.
It's time to win#SDLive
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 27, 2016