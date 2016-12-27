Drew Galloway Andrew Galloway

Birthdate: 06/06/1985 (age 31)

06/06/1985 (age 31) Height: 6'5"

6'5" Weight: 254 Ib He began training from the age of 15 in England...

Read More »

Drew Galloway recently appeared on The Dirty Sheets Podcast. Here are the highlights.

Also read: Drew Galloway Comments On Possible Return To WWE, And Angle Asking To Make Him Submit.

On if the January Impact Wrestling TV tapings being the final appearances under his current TNA deal: “We [Galloway and TNA] are talking and trying to figure things out,” Galloway said. “I’d be lying if I said that there weren’t some offers there that I really have to think about. I have to consider my future and my family’s future. I am only 31, but [his recent injury] obviously gave me a little fright.”

On which companies he has talked with: “I can’t say anybody I’m talking to,” he said with a laugh. “Every company including TNA has done so much for me… we just have to speak and work things out so that it works out for everybody. I have spoken to some people but there’s only so much you can speak about when you’re under contract with certain people. I can’t go into details beyond that. I hope things work out the way I’m wanting them to work out.”