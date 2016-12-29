- The WWE Network will be airing a new episode of WWE Ride Along on Monday night. James Ellsworth, Daniel Bryan, Rhyno and Heath Slater will appear on the show. Here is the synopsis for the show:

"Rhyno and Heath Slater form a unique bond, while James Ellsworth looks to avoid Daniel Bryan's cold, all in the Lone Star State of Texas.”

- ECW Original Jerry Lynn was backstage visiting at Wednesday's WWE live event in Nashville:

Awesome to run in to a great friend! #JerryLynn thank you for your advice and our pass matches..was a lot of fun....#WWENashville pic.twitter.com/f5KxaImXYc

