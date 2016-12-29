Kurt Angle Kurt Steven Angle

According to Ringside News, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle has told promoters that he will not be taking anymore indie dates after he faces Cody Rhodes and Alberto Del Rio because he is planning on returning to WWE in April of next year.





WWE has been cautious in brining back Kurt Angle because of his health history, but it is entirely possible that they bring back Angle on a Brock Lesnar-like part-time schedule. WWE has also been discussing the idea internally about Angle promoting the next WWE 2K video game and inducting him into the Hall of Fame. It's worth mentioning that WWE has denied reports of plans to bring back Kurt Angle in the past.