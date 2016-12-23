- According to Ringside News, there are current long term plans in place for Sasha Banks to turn heel. Nia Jax attacked Sasha Banks this past monday on RAW, and they are rumored to be facing either at the Royal Rumble, or at Fastlane. As reported on this site, she is set to have a big match at WrestleMania 33 next year.

- There is reportedly some heat on Big E from officials backstage for an unscripted comment that he had made on RAW. He stated that "Ric Flair couldn't have been world champion 16 times had he not lost 15 times". He then proceeded to state, "That'll be Charlotte in a month". This was a shot at the frequent title changes between Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair since the summer and this comment reportedly didn't sit well backstage.