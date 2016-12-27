Jim Ross James William Ross

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has posted a new blog on his website and here are the highlights:

On AJ Styles:

“It seems easy to predict that by year's end, if not before, that AJ Styles will be WWE's most popular in ring star as the grass roots feedback that AJ is receiving from WWE fans should resonate as legit, market research. It's hard for highly skilled, physical talents who do amazing athletic things, like AJ and Neville, for example, to be able to get the fans in mass to boo them. What's not to like?”

On possibly way WWE can book Roman Reigns:

“When talents who are positioned as fan favorites and who currently are booed on a regular basis, one potential remedy might be for the talents to wrestle as 'villains' to better fit their individual presentations. Steve Austin wrestled as a 'rough, baby face' in his biggest years and it resonated for him.This might work for Roman Reigns, for example, who might be better served to not overreact to the reaction of the fans and do his business, be physical and athletic and let the cards fall where they may.”

On Sasha Banks:

“As I said after WWE Roadblock, it seems to me that Sasha Banks will be a more viable villain with a need to cheat to win and it looks like that may be what @WWE is thinking as well.”