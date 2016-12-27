Jim Ross James William Ross

Birthdate: 01/03/1952 (age 64)

01/03/1952 (age 64) Height: 5'10"

5'10" Weight: 250 Ib Jim Ross is an American professional wrestling ...

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has posted a new blog on his website and here are the highlights:

On Braun Strowman:

“As I've touted here and on the Ross Report podcast, WWE is onto something positive with the deliberate build for Strowman. He's an athletic big man who has the 'other gear' which is invaluable but Braun cannot be put into situations where he has to go into full, sell mode over any extended length of time. Registering, yes, but full sale mode on TV at this time isn't wise until the huge athlete evolves his selling skill set a bit more.”

On Cody Rhodes:

“Cody Rhodes is upset that WWE used his late father's TV persona re: polka dots in a 'skit' on RAW. For any of us to judge this is unwise because Dusty Rhodes was not our father plus many don't know that the polka dots were not something of which Dream liked being reminded. At the end of the day, most fans will likely and quickly forget the material that has caused his negative feeling.”

On Nia Jax:

“Nia Jax is getting the Braun Strowman treatment which is the same tried and true method smart promoters over the years have utilized to get larger than normal talents established or "over" in rasslin jargon.”