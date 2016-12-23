Jim Ross James William Ross

Birthdate: 01/03/1952 (age 64)

01/03/1952 (age 64) Height: 5'10"

5'10" Weight: 250 Ib Jim Ross is an American professional wrestling ...

Read More »

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has posted a new blog on his website and here are the highlights:

On WWE being interested in Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey:

Also read: Jim Ross Blogs On TNA Losing Their UK TV Deal, Big UFC Star Appearing At WrestleMania, More

“How can anyone be shocked that WWE is interested in such UFC stars a Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor? I'd be more shocked to read that WWE was NOT interested in these two notwithstanding Paige VanZant and Sage Northcutt as well. I can't see any of them joining the WWE team full time but can easily see some strategically marketed, big event appearances that would include physicality and could be highly successful.”

On Neville’s heel turn:

“Will Neville strategically tweak his in ring style/execution now that he's residing on the 'bad guy' part of town? My suggestion would be a "yes" on that one. Too much of the entertaining, flying makes it hard for any talent to be perceived as a villain or so that has been the case over the years.”

On RAW vs. SmackDown Live:

“What a difference a hour makes as in SD Live was arguably a more entertaining show this week than was RAW and an argument can be made that the extra hour of RAW facilitated that opinion.”