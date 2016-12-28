John Cena John Felix Anthony Cena

Birthdate: 04/23/1977 (age 39)

04/23/1977 (age 39) Height: 6'1"

Weight: 251 Ib

John Cena appeared on Tuesday’s Talking Smack to talk with JBL and Renee Young about returning to WWE TV as well as being compared to The Rock as a part-timer.

Cena explained that he took shots at The Rock so that he would return to the WWE, which he did. Cena noted that he has apologized to The Rock for his comments and you can watch it here: