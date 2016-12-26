John CenaJohn Felix Anthony Cena
As noted, John Cena will be returning to action at tonight’s live event in New York, NY at Madison Square Garden. Here is the card for the event:
- WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles © vs. John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose
- Intercontinental Championship Steel Cage Match: Dolph Ziggler © vs. The Miz
- Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. Becky Lynch
- Kalisto vs. Baron Corbin
- Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger & The Hype Bros vs. The Ascension & The Vaudevillains
- SmackDown Live Tag Team Turmoil Championship Match: Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt © vs. American Alpha vs. The Usos vs. Tyler Breeze & Fandango vs. Rhyno & Heath Slater.
- Nikki Bella vs. Natalya vs. Carmella.
The Raw brand has their flagship TV show in Chicago, IL. They continue on with live events the rest of the week. The schedule is:
- 12/27 in St. Louis, MO
- 12/28 in Brooklyn, NY
- 12/29 in Boston, MA
- 12/30 in Los Angeles, CA
The Smackdown brand has a house show tonight at Madison Square Garden in NYC. Smackdown Live emanates from Chicago, IL tomorrow. Then their tour consists of:
- 12/28 in Nashville, TN
- 12/29 in Atlanta, GA
- 12/30 in Miami, FL