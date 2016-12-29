John CenaJohn Felix Anthony Cena
- Birthdate: 04/23/1977 (age 39)
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 251 Ib
Cena is known as "the face of the WWE for a lon...
- WWE will be holding a SmackDown live event on February 4th at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, ND and the arena’s Facebook page is promoting AJ Styles vs Dean Ambrose for the WWE Championship. If this is a premonition of what to expect past the Royal Rumble that would mean that Styles will retain against John Cena at the Royal Rumble PPV event in January. Keep in mind that cards for live events are always subject to change.
- Cena posted the following on Twitter on Smackdown betting Raw’s viewership this week
7/29 my @WWE goal was for #SDLive to beat #RAW 12/29 WE DID! Next goal beat the best @AJStylesOrg at #RoyalRumble #TimeIsNowEra #recognize
— John Cena (@JohnCena) December 29, 2016