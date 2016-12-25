John CenaJohn Felix Anthony Cena
- Birthdate: 04/23/1977 (age 39)
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 251 Ib
Cena is known as "the face of the WWE for a lon...
- A fan snapped a picture of John Cena's incredible Christmas sweater when the WWE Superstar sat next to them for breakfast.
Had breakfast next to John Cena but certainly need to have a word with his stylist pic.twitter.com/V4QqZ4ttKL
— CHRIS 📸 (@ohkchris) December 24, 2016
- WWE has uploaded these 17 extreme Christmas moments to their Youtube channel. Check it out here: