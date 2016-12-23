Kenny Omega Tyson Smith

Birthdate: 10/16/1983 (age 33)

10/16/1983 (age 33) Height: 6'0"

6'0" Weight: 203 Ib He is signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling, where ...

Read More »

Kenny Omega recently appeared on Ring Rust Radio to talk about Wrestle Kingdom 11 on January 4th and more. Here are the highlights.

On challenging Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 11 next month:

Also read: Details On AXS TV’s Coverage Of Wrestle Kingdom 11

"It's strange because I don't feel a lot of pressure. Tokyo Dome is a strange place to say the least. From the outside looking in, it would seem like this is our biggest show and guys will feel like it's time to turn it up and give it your all because it's that one and only time of year where everyone's watching and this is why. You have to show why New Japan Pro Wrestling is one of the best and biggest promotions on the planet. I look at the Tokyo Dome as more of a celebration. We work hard all year and it's kind of like a reward for that year of long and hard work leading up to the Tokyo Dome. It's a beautiful building, huge capacity, we have the pyro, the light show and special attractions galore. It's just a fun experience. A lot of guys bring their families out and that's a rare opportunity for a lot of our families who live in Canada, the US or different countries to come out and watch us live. It really is just a fun time to do what we love to do in front of the largest audience we have all year. To be in the main event, I should feel pressure and there are a lot of people that are expecting a lot from me, my company included. I expect a lot from myself. You're going to have people that want you to fail, people that doubt you should be in that position, and I just want to shut those guys up. I do feel confident that if I just bring the package that I've been bringing all year, the match should be fine and the fans should be going home happy, so looking I am forward to it."

On possibly joining WWE:

"The way they've carved their own path is really original to their own character. Finn Balor has a very unique appearance and the way that he goes about his business shouldn't be mimicked. If I showed up to NXT for example and started to play Mr. dress up, I'll just look like a cheaper copy, right? AJ Styles had the great debut at the Royal Rumble and segued that into pretty much main event status. That is great and I'm really happy and proud of those guys, but I've always placed my priority on building a legacy in Japan first and foremost. AJ did a lot in a short time a New Japan. Finn Balor was one of the mainstays of the junior division, but I do think if he stayed he probably would have been a heavyweight draw as well. I feel like I don't want to leave something incomplete in Japan if I do decide to move on. I love the country, I love the people and I do feel a sense of loyalty and I do feel like the best years and the best ideas I have in my brain should be given to accomplishing the dreams that I have had for New Japan. Doing what I did as a junior, doing what I did in the G1, main eventing in the Tokyo Dome, these are all things that neither AJ nor Finn did in their time in New Japan, so I like to think that all three of us are etching our very different path in pro wrestling. As happy and proud as I am for them, I don't ever want to mimic or follow in their footsteps. If I do something I want it to be something completely original or an industry first or something that's never been done before."

You can listen to the interview here: