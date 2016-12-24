Kurt Angle Kurt Steven Angle

Kurt Angle announced on his Instagram account that his "Angle Strong" app will launch next month. He posted the following:

#Anglestrong APP is coming January 15th. Check in each day and STAY on your path to Recovery against addiction. #AS-We Will Win! Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AngleStrongAddictionRecoveryApp. Website coming soon.

- Variety is reporting that the Rock the Troops special that aired on Spike TV officially broke a four-year record for TV network as the event averaged 2.2 million viewers across all telecasts on Spike and other Viacom networks. Johnson posted the following on Twitter:

Grateful for this amazing news. Our #RockTheTroops🇺🇸 breaks ratings for @spike.

LOVE U TROOPS! Can't wait til 2017's show. @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/XPz6yOB7Mo

