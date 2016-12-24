Kurt AngleKurt Steven Angle
- Birthdate: 12/9/1968 (age 48)
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 240 Ib
He is best known for his tenure in the WWF, now...
Kurt Angle announced on his Instagram account that his "Angle Strong" app will launch next month. He posted the following:
#Anglestrong APP is coming January 15th. Check in each day and STAY on your path to Recovery against addiction. #AS-We Will Win! Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AngleStrongAddictionRecoveryApp. Website coming soon.
#Anglestrong APP is coming January 15th. Check in each day and STAY on your path to Recovery against addiction. #AS-We Will Win! Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AngleStrongAddictionRecoveryApp. Website coming soon.
A photo posted by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on
- Variety is reporting that the Rock the Troops special that aired on Spike TV officially broke a four-year record for TV network as the event averaged 2.2 million viewers across all telecasts on Spike and other Viacom networks. Johnson posted the following on Twitter:
Grateful for this amazing news. Our #RockTheTroops🇺🇸 breaks ratings for @spike.
LOVE U TROOPS! Can't wait til 2017's show. @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/XPz6yOB7Mo
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 23, 2016