- As noted, the first WWE NXT episode of 2017 will feature matches from the December 8th NXT live event in Melbourne, Australia. Here are the matches for the show:

* Elias Samson & Bobby Roode vs. Tye Dillinger & Murphy

* Ember Moon vs. Billie Kay vs. Liv Morgan

* NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. TM-61

* Steel Cage Match: NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe

- Heath Slater tweeted after Tuesday's Four Corners Elimination Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and indicated a possible injury. He took to Twitter and posted the following update:

Everything is good!!!! Just hurts like hell!!!😅

— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) December 28, 2016