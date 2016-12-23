Chyna Joan Marie Laurer

Birthdate: 12/27/1969 (age 46)

12/27/1969 (age 46) Height: 5'10"

5'10" Weight: 180 Ib Laurer first rose to prominence in the professi...

The website People reported that Chyna's autopsy revealed a toxic combination of drugs in her system at the time of her decease. She had a copious amount of oxycodone and oxymorphone painkillers, Valiumn, and sleeping aide tempezem in addition to alcohol in her system.

Her former manager, Anthony Anzaldo, said, "She had been a little emotionally strained. She was really confronting some demons, and she may have been taking a little bit more than normal. Every couple of days, she'd be a little bit off of her game, a little loopy, like maybe she had taken too much, but she was still coherent."

