Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser appeared to be welcoming Bull James to ROH with open arms during a recent ROH TV taping in Philadelphia.

However, James ended up being greeted with closed fists. A two-on-one beatdown ensued, concluding with Bruiser flattening James with a Frog Splash and Young hitting Misery.

Young and Bruiser had invited James to the ring, saying they had found a partner to join them in their pursuit of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship. After the rugged duo initially praised James, they jumped him and said he wasn’t the guy.

Now James is looking to even the score with Young when the two meet on Jan. 14th in Atlanta for “Saturday Night at Center Stage.”

It remains unclear why Young and Bruiser attacked James, but perhaps it goes back to the Honor Rumble in September.

James made his ROH debut that night and had an impressive showing, as he was among the final four competitors. During the match, James tangled with Young, who ended up winning it.

Can James put himself on the map in ROH by scoring a victory over one of the company’s toughest wrestlers, or will Young continue his run of success and make an example of the newcomer?

Already Signed:

DECADE OF EXCELLENCE TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINALS

JAY LETHAL VS. JAY BRISCOE

FINALS

CHRISTOPHER DANIELS VS. JAY LETHAL/JAY BRISCOE WINNER

BULL JAMES VS. SILAS YOUNG (W/BEER CITY BRUISER)

Scheduled To Appear:

ROH WORLD CHAMPION KYLE O’REILLY

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION MARTY SCURLL

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, TK O’RYAN & VINNIE MARSEGLIA)

MARK BRISCOE

ADAM COLE

CODY

FRANKIE KAZARIAN

BOBBY FISH

HANGMAN PAGE

MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN)

DALTON CASTLE (w/THE BOYS)

THE REBELLION (CAPRICE COLEMAN, RHETT TITUS & KENNY KING)

DONOVAN DIJAK

JAY WHITE

LIO RUSH

“PUNISHMENT” DAMIEN MARTINEZ & BJ WHITMER

SHANE TAYLOR & KEITH LEE

TEMPURA BOYZ (SHO & YO)

WAR MACHINE (RAY ROWE & HANSON)

WILL FERRARA

CHEESEBURGER

WOMEN OF HONOR

KELLY KLEIN

KENNADI BRINK

SUMIE SAKAI

FAYE JACKSON

TV

Local time: Saturday, Jan. 14th, 2017, 7pm

Center Stage 1374 West Peachtree Street

Atlanta, GA 30309