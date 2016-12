- Here are previews for tonight's Hardy New Year special edition of TNA Impact Wrestling:

- As noted, Jeff Jarrett and Anthem Media have been in talks about seeing him return to the company. PWinsider.com is reporting that there is no sign of a deal being reached for Jarrett to return to TNA in any kind of role. Jarrett continues to work on potential Global Force Wrestling TV deals in Los Angeles.