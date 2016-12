The following is the synopsis for tonight's episode of Total Divas on the E! Network:

"Brie and Nikki decide to take an IQ test to determine who is the smartest twin; Trinity's nerves threaten to get the better of her while on the set of her first movie; Nattie pushes her sister so hard that she may suffer a mental breakdown; and Lana and Rusev disagree over Nashville-theme engagement photos."

Also read: Synopsis For Tuesday’s Episode Of Total Divas