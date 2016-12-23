Nia Jax Savelina Fanene

Birthdate: 05/29/1984 (age 32)

05/29/1984 (age 32) Height: 6'0"

6'0" Weight: 255 Ib She is an American plus-size model and professi...

Read More »

- Nia Jax posted the following on Instagram about getting booed by fans:

“Every city, every night, the boos get louder and louder. You boo my realness. You boo my potential. You boo my dominance. But mainly, you boo me, because I'm different. You're right, I am different and I'm a beast. You keep cheering the little girls and booing me. And I'll keep being different. #NotLikeMostGirls #JaxsJungle #NiaJax.”

- Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has been pulled from Wednesday's RAW live event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Curtis Axel, Neville and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann have also been added to a twelve-man match. Here is the updated card for the event:

* WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for his WWE Universal Title

* The New Day vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus

* Street Fight: Chris Jericho vs. Seth Rollins

* Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn

* Rusev vs. Big Cass

* Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, Alicia Fox, Bayley vs. Charlotte, Emmalina, Dana Brooke, Nia Jax

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Sin Cara, Darren Young with Bob Backlund vs. Neville, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Titus O'Neil, Primo, Epico