Nick Jackson Nicholas Massie

Birthdate: 07/28/1989 (age 27)

07/28/1989 (age 27) Height: 5'10"

5'10" Weight: 178 Ib The Young Bucks consist of real life brothers M...

On his Twitter, Nick Jackson poked fun at The Undertaker's lighter work schedule over recent years, comparing him to Santa Claus. He posted the following tweet, which was a joke:

What's Santa Claus and The Undertaker have in common? They both only work one day a year!#ChristmasEve #WrestleMania

— The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) December 24, 2016