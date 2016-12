In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that New Japan Pro Wrestling is seeking to expand its company in the USA's market, as both Rocky Romero and Tiger Hattori were in Southern California in an attempt to expand the company. NJPW wants to run shows in USA on its own now, instead of running shows with Ring of Honor, and it is looking to have parts of the G-1 Climax tournament take place in America.

