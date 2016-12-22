Kenny Omega Tyson Smith

In The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that New Japan's officials said that the ticket sales are way ahead of last year's show, which drew 25,204. However, the officials have not provided any numbers so far. The event will take place on January 4th and be shown live on the NJPW World. This is the updated card for the show:

0. New Japan Rumble: TBD

1. TV Anime Special Match: Tiger Mask W vs. Tiger the Dark

2. IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Title: Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson (c) vs. Rocky Romero & Baretta

3. NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Title, Gauntlet Match: Satoshi Kojima, Ricochet & David Finlay (c) vs. SANDA, "King of Darkness" EVIL & BUSHI vs. Jado, YOSHI-HASHI & Will Ospreay vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Bad Luck Fale & Hangman Page

4. Special Singles Match: Cody vs. Juice Robinson

5. ROH World Title: Kyle O`Reilly (c) vs. Adam Cole

6. IWGP Tag Team Title: Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (c) vs. Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii

7. IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title: KUSHIDA (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

8. NEVER Openweight Title: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Hirooki Goto

9. IWGP Intercontinental Title: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

10. IWGP Heavyweight Title: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega







