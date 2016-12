WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Wednesday, November 30th, 2016, from Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. Here are the non-spoiler matches for tonight’s show.

*Bobby Roode vs. Tye Dillinger vs. Andrade Cien Almas vs. Roderick Strong - Four Way to determine WWE NXT Takeover: San Antonio challenger for WWE NXT championship.

*WWE NXT Tag Team champions DIY vs. The Revival.

*Billie Kay vs. Daria Berenato.

*The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Vandal and Anthony Bowens.