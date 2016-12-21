- NXT Superstar Kenneth Crawford is now going by the name Montez Ford. He has been teaming with Angelo Dawkins at live events. Here is a photo of the US Marine at a recent show:

- 2K recently announced the availability of the first update to WWE SuperCard Season 3, which features the Throwback Plus Pack for iOS and Android devices. The pack includes the debut of Mankind, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Lita and Trish Stratus, as well as WWE Superstars Undertaker, Triple H, Daniel Bryan and more. Also featured in the pack is a Draft in events and modes with a single, universal rating from Ranked Mode.