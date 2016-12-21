As seen on Wednesday’s edition of NXT, Bobby Roode defeated Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and Andrade "Cien" Almas in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to become the new #1 contender for the NXT Title.
Roode challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the NXT Title at the January 28th NXT Takeover: San Antonio event during Royal Rumble weekend.
.@ShinsukeN vs. @REALBobbyRoode for the @WWENXT Championship at #NXTTakeOver in San Antonio. #YeaOh....it will be #Glorious. pic.twitter.com/rfiNwgIXHn
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 22, 2016