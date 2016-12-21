As seen on Wednesday’s edition of NXT, Bobby Roode defeated Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and Andrade "Cien" Almas in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to become the new #1 contender for the NXT Title.

Roode challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the NXT Title at the January 28th NXT Takeover: San Antonio event during Royal Rumble weekend.