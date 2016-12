Here is what's on tap for tonight's show:

- The fallout from last Monday’s episode of RAW.

- WWE is teasing a tag team match that will see Rusev and Jinder Mahal team up to take on Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

- More build for the Roman Reigns - Kevin Owens feud.

- Adding more matches to the Royal Rumble card.

- With this episode being the Christmas edition of RAW, expect to see some holiday gimmick matches and sketches.