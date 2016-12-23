Paul Ellering Paul Ellering

Birthdate: 08/22/1953 (age 63)

08/22/1953 (age 63) Height: 5'11"

Paul Ellering is currently signed with WWE

Paul Ellering recently spoke with WWE.com about The Authors of Pain and more. Here are the highlights.

On comparing the Authors of Pain to the Road Warriors:

"Both teams have two totally different styles. Hawk's first line to someone with an amateur background was, "Can you take a punch?" The Road Warriors were brawlers and fighters. Rezar has a mixed martial arts background and fought for Bellator. Akam is a former Olympic freestyle wrestler. I believe The Authors of Pain have the balance and toughness to make it to the levels of success that Hawk and Animal reached."

On Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa:

"We beat them in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which we won. Ciampa and Gargano are a very good team. You never underestimate the heart of a champion. Once you win those titles, it shows that you've found a way to win. With that said, we look forward to the challenge ahead. We are taking things one step at a time. In the final edition of the Book of Pain, #DIY will just be a footnote."

On The Authors of Pain's success:

"When I first met Akam and Rezar, they had one thing on their mind: being great. There's a million wrestlers out there who will do whatever it takes to make it, but only the ones who are willing to go above and beyond actually make it big. Being great is more than just reading books and training, it's about what you are willing to give up. The great ones give up friends, family and temptation to be completely committed to their craft. The great ones are willing to wake up four hours early just to out-train their competition. When I knew that Akam and Rezar were willing to do that, I knew they would be successful."