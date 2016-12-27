- Bill Goldberg turned 50 years old on Tuesday and posted the following on Twitlonger:

"Can't thank everyone enough for the well wishes on my monumental 50th birthday....... just remember, 50's the new 30! Meet u at the gym!!!!! #WhosNext #every1isnext @wwe@GoldbergGarage #silverback"

- Mustafa Ali indicated on Twitter that he would wrestling on tonight’s WWE 205 Live. He posted the following:

.@WWE205Live tonight in my hometown of Chicago. If you're going to try and change the world, you might as well start at home. @WWE

— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) December 27, 2016