WWE is teasing Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Jinder Mahal and Rusev for Monday's WWE RAW in Chicago. WWE.com posted the following in the RAW Preview:

Also read: WWE RAW Results (12/19) Live Coverage - WWE Roadblock Aftermath, Rollins/Reigns, More!

After being forced to attend sensitivity training on Raw — punishment for his "revealing" post-shower mishap back in November — Enzo Amore's misery continued when he fell victim to a two-on-one assault, courtesy of Rusev and his sensitivity training classmate, Jinder Mahal.

Big Cass already had unfinished business with The Super Athlete, but now The Realest Guys in the Room have even more reason to bludgeon The Bulgarian Brute and his apparent ally, the so-called "Man Who Comes in Peace." Will these "haters" get a certified beatdown from The Certified Gs?