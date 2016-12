Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of Lucha Underground:

Cage and Texano throw down in the Best of Five Series for a chance at Dario’s ‘Ultimate Opportunity’. A luchador’s homecoming to the Temple is sparked by revenge in this week’s episode of Lucha Underground. Jeremiah Crane takes on Mil Muertes in a head to head match this Wednesday, December 28th at 8:00pm ET on El Rey Network.