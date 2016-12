Here is the synopsis for the episodes that are scheduled to air tonight:

8PM ET: A.J. Styles and Kenny Omega face off against CHAOS the day after Wrestle Kingdom 10. Plus, an all-star 6-man tag match marking Shinsuke Nakamura’s final match in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Also read: Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of NJPW On AXS TV

9PM ET: KUSHIDA defends the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against BUSHI. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows challenge Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma for the IWGP Tag Championship.