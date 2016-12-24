This past Tuesday on Smackdown LIVE, Baron Corbin was added to the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler scheduled for next week.

According to Ringside News, Corbin was added to the match to lower the risk of AJ Styles exacerbating the ankle injury that he suffered at TLC. Officials believe that the risk for injury would be much higher had it just been a one on one match, and officials want to do everything they can to lower the risk of injury by lessening his workload in a triple threat match.