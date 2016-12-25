Renee Young Renee Paquette

Renee Paquette is a Canadian sports broadcaster...

Renee Young appeared on episode 89 of Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights.

On possibly wrestling for WWE: “With anything with WWE, you’ve got to be prepared for anything. How do I know Vince isn’t going to call me and go, ‘hey, PS, you’re going to be in the eight-woman tag match – you’d better know how to throw a dropkick’? Do I have any training under my belt? Absolutely not.” Young continued, “it’s more so being open to the idea of doing something like that just in case.”?

On traveling with Dean Ambrose: “I always get a little bit nostalgic, like, right now we’re in Houston [Texas]. I’ve so many memories of things I got to do in Houston and, luckily for me, I get to travel with my boyfriend as well, so him and I get to do all these things together. I mean, [Booker T knows] from experience has well of how much better that can make being on the road when you’re doing that stuff. It’s great. I think it’s great because, I mean, if I wasn’t on the road with him, and, I mean, there [are] tons of relationships here in WWE. We just have a different understanding. I see what he’s going through. I understand there are times when he needs to take a moment and be in his Dean Ambrose mode and do his thing. But, I mean, for the most part, we have our own memories we get to create being together all over the world. We’ve shut down hotels and hotel bars all over the world. So it’s so awesome we get to do that and then we get to go home together and go, ‘cool, now do you want to just go around the corner and grab a sandwich or something?’ You get both sides of it. It’s perfect. I love it.”

On Total Divas: “The main thing that was weird to me when I started doing [the show] was you have cameras on you all the time and, like, we’re on TV all the time and we’re used to having cameras around all the time, but it’s a different thing when they’re filming you when you’re out to dinner and you’re having a cocktail and you start getting a little bit of loose lips when you’re out there hanging out. But the weird thing would be I would fall asleep and wake up after having said cocktails, like, ‘ah! Are the cameras still on me? What am I wearing? What’s happening?’ It puts you on a little bit of a different mindset. But, I mean, overall though, it’s such a great experience. It’s great to have this other fanbase to tap into. The show is so popular. Yeah, I’m really happy to be able to join the cast.”