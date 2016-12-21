Renee Young Renee Paquette

Birthdate: 09/19/1985 (age 31)

09/19/1985 (age 31) Height: 5'5"

5'5" Weight: - Renee Paquette is a Canadian sports broadcaster...

- On Talking Smack on the WWE Network, Renee Young apologized for slapping The Miz on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live after Miz said that Young was obsessed with Dean Ambrose and that she is sleeping with him.. You can watch the clip here:

- The New Day will be appearing on tonight’s Off The Top Rope segment on ESPN News. Jonathan Coachman, who hosts the segment, posted this tweets:

Here we go. Final regular episode of Off the Top Rope Wednesday with my boys the New Day. Maybe the biggest year yet. @SportsCenter 9p east.

— Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) December 21, 2016

Coming up excited to @XavierWoodsPhD @TrueKofi and #thebigE take over Off the Top Rope tonight at 9p @SportsCenter on espn news.

— Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) December 21, 2016